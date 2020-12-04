Amelia Eldred fronts new disability showcase video
A dancer who had part of her lower limb attached backwards has starred in a video which aims to highlight the lack of diversity on TV and in films.
Amelia Eldred, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, had her left leg amputated in 2017 after being diagnosed with bone cancer.
She has not let it stop her dancing or from taking up other sports.
The 10-year-old features in the YouTube video from arts group 53two and the Disabled Artists Networking Community.
Amelia underwent a rare procedure after her diagnosis called rotationplasty to reattach the lower part of her leg backwards so she could have a prosthetic fitted.
Since then, she said she had achieved everything she wanted to and more, including a return to dancing.
Her mother Michelle Eldred said: "The writing is just beautiful, when we read it. It was just wonderful to be part of it, to be able to raise awareness over inclusivity and disability and diversity amongst the arts."
"When she first had surgery we were told some people don't like to talk about it and she could be embarrassed but Amelia has welcomed and embraced it."
Amelia is now on her third prosthetic limb, with them having to be replaced as she grows, and her mother said she never allowed the prosthetic to stop her.
Since surgery she has taken on ice skating, roller skating, climbing and swimming, as well as using a specially designed tricycle to get around.
"She just puts her name down for everything at school for athletics stuff and so on," Ms Eldred said.
"She has just been going from strength to strength - her determination really inspires me."
The video sees Amelia play a girl called Eva who tries to save Christmas for her family when they cannot afford to pay the bills.
The Disabled Artists Networking Community and 53two, an arts hub in Manchester, said they wanted the video to show performers with disabilities or life-changing illnesses should be given more opportunities in TV and film.
Simon Naylor directed it and described his young star as absolutely fantastic.
