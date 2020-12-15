Stoke-on-Trent councillors summonsed over unpaid tax
- Published
Two city councillors were summonsed to appear in court after missing their council tax payments.
The members were Dave Evans, who holds a cabinet post on Tory-led Stoke-on-Trent City Council, and Jane Ashworth, leader of the Labour opposition group.
The pair owed more than £2,000 between them.
They each paid their debts before matters reached court, and their summons were cancelled.
A Local Democracy Reporting Service investigation found Mr Evans owed £875 in council tax in the 2019/20 financial year and a further £140.45 for 2020/21.
Ms Ashworth owed £1,166.69 in council tax for 2020/21.
The opposition group leader, who represents Burslem, said a direct debit oversight was the cause and apologised to residents.
"I had paid the previous year's bill in full and believed I had a direct debit in place," she said.
"It turned out that was not the case. It was my fault and I am deeply embarrassed by it."
Mr Evans, who is cabinet member for children and young people and represents the Baddeley, Milton and Norton ward, said his issue arose from a relationship breakdown and identity theft.
He said: "Both [matters] have had a direct impact on my finances.
"I am sorry that I fell behind in paying my council tax. As soon as it was brought to my attention, I ensured all monies owed were paid promptly."
The local authority has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk