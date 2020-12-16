'Large fire' at Drayton Manor theme park
A "large fire" has broken out overnight at Drayton Manor theme park.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said at 23:00 GMT on Tuesday it was tackling the blaze within the grounds of the attraction in Tamworth, Staffordshire.
The park later said the fire was under control but the damage was not yet known. They added on Twitter that no-one was injured and all of the animals at the park were safe.
Fire crews told nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed.
"It is not yet safe for us to survey the damage," the park said.
"For now, we echo the advice to local residents to keep doors and windows closed, and thank all those involved in the swift and effective response."
