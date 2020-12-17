Drayton Manor theme park fire caused by electrical fault
A large fire at a theme park started accidentally after an electrical fault, investigators have found.
No people or animals were injured in the blaze which broke out at Drayton Manor at about 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.
It took hold in the Thomas Land area of the park near Tamworth, Staffordshire, and badly damaged a changing block.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said crews managed to break through the roof of an adjoining building and contain the fire before it spread.
At its worst, the flames reached up to 30m high, the fire service said, and the blaze covered an area approximately 300m square, spreading quickly due to the building's wooden roof.
The park, which is home to about 100 animals in its 15-acre zoo as well as more than 25 rides and attractions, is currently closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
