Murder arrest after man found in cardiac arrest in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, following the death of a man found in cardiac arrest at a house in Stoke-on-Trent.
Police were called to Nellan Crescent, Smallthorne, at about 05:00 GMT on Saturday and said Keith Robert Rowlands, 44, died in hospital.
Post-mortem tests have so far proved inconclusive.
The arrested man, 27, was held on Saturday and has been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Further tests are being carried out after the results of Sunday's post-mortem examination, Staffordshire Police said.
Det Insp Alan Lyford, from the force's Major Investigations Department, said: "We would like to reassure the community that we believe this was an isolated incident.
"We are in the early stages of the investigation and would like to hear from anyone with any information."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk