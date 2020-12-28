Snow in Stoke-on-Trent causes problems for drivers
- Published
Heavy snowfall has led to gridlock on some roads in Stoke-on-Trent and caused problems for motorists.
Two lanes of the M6 are shut near the city due to a collision and the A500 has been closed at its junction with the A34, with reports of cars being abandoned in Hanley.
A yellow warning for snow in the West Midlands until 18:00 GMT has been issued by the Met Office.
Staffordshire Police is advising people to only drive if essential.
Good couple of inches most places across the county today. 🌨☃️If you do have to drive this morning then please drive slowly and leave extra distance from the vehicle ahead. Several accidents already this morning. pic.twitter.com/EBPeVFIcI8— Staffordshire & West Midlands SCIU (@cmpg_ciu) December 28, 2020
Stoke-on-Trent City Council said it was gritting and had snowploughs out to clear routes. It said it had only expected light flurries of snow overnight but some places had had about 3in (76mm).
It said teams would be out "until midday or when things improve enough, whichever comes first".
While Staffordshire County Council said gritters would be on the roads following the snowfall. It also urged drivers not to make journeys unless absolutely essential.
Our highways teams are out across the city. 0.1mm of snow was forecast, 3in has come down. We spread salt at 4am yesterday & again between 7-11pm. Crews have been out since 5am again today. They have now gritted all routes and are going out again with snow ploughs. 1/2— Stoke-on-Trent CC (@SoTCityCouncil) December 28, 2020
Network Rail said there were delays on services from Manchester Piccadilly through Stoke-on-Trent due to a fallen tree near Kidsgrove, with snow hampering efforts to resolve the problem.
While Birmingham New Street Station said damage to overhead lines meant trains were delayed and services were being diverted, with no trains stopping at Stoke-on-Trent nor Macclesfield.
Police in Lichfield said the Burntwood bypass, between the M6 Toll and Miners Way, had been closed due to a crash.
Elsewhere in the West Midlands, Dudley Zoo said snowfall meant it would be closed and it would rearrange tickets for those booked to visit.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk