Tributes to man found dead at Stoke-on-Trent house
The family of a man found dead at his home have said he was a "big softie who loved life".
Keith Robert Rowlands, 44, was found in cardiac arrest at his house Nellan Crescent in Smallthorne, Stoke-on-Trent at about 05:00 GMT on 19 December, and later died in hospital.
Post-mortem tests have so far proved inconclusive.
A 27-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains on conditional bail.
In a statement, Mr Rowland's family said: "Keith was a big softie who loved life and everyone around him, always up for a laugh and a brew.
"He loved his family and friends, his dog, going fishing, watching football and the city of Liverpool. He will always be missed by so many whose lives he touched."
The force asked anyone with information to come forward.
