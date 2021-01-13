Staffordshire Police cleared over fatal crash after car chase
- Published
Police officers who pursued a vehicle that went on to drive the wrong way down a dual carriageway "acted appropriately", a review found.
Joshua Sanna, 19, died in a crash on the A50 near Longton in Staffordshire following the pursuit on 15 April 2018.
The Toyota he was in hit two oncoming cars after driving the wrong way down the road, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Staffordshire Police said its sympathies were with those affected.
The IOPC said the Toyota was pursued by officers after it failed to stop and a police vehicle made tactical contact in an attempt to prevent it driving the wrong way down a slip road.
The pursuit was aborted when the Toyota disengaged and continued towards the dual carriageway, the watchdog said.
Mr Sanna was pronounced dead at the scene after his car was struck by two oncoming vehicles. A second occupant of the car sustained serious injuries.
Staffordshire Police referred itself for investigation however the IOPC found there were "no indications that any officers had misconducted themselves".
"The evidence indicates that all officers and police staff acted appropriately and in accordance with policy and procedure," the report said.
Investigators and the police force referred to an inquest into Mr Sanna's death in Stoke-on-Trent on 19 March 2020 which recorded a narrative verdict saying he "made the decision to drive contraflow along the A50, resulting in the collision that tragically cost him his life".
