Alton Towers staff to carry out coronavirus testing
- Published
Staff working at Alton Towers are to carry out coronavirus tests on the public in an effort to curb rising cases in Staffordshire.
The medical team at the theme park are being trained to use the rapid tests and will host a session for nearby residents on Friday.
The park was forced to close in December when the government reintroduced tougher restrictions.
It said it wanted to do everything it could to keep staff and locals safe.
Residents living in the local villages of Farley, Alton and Oakamoor without symptoms have been invited to take part in the community testing at a restaurant on the resort.
In the seven days to 9 January, coronavirus rates for the Staffordshire Moorlands district reached 258 per 100,000 population, slightly down from 289.5 the previous week.
People with symptoms or those who have been asked to self-isolate should not attend the session, Staffordshire County Council said.
It is also calling on other big employers in the area to help test the county's workforce.
Francis Jackson, operations director at the theme park, said: "Alton Towers is very much part of the community we operate in and we want to do everything we can to help keep our staff and the families in our local community safe.
"Last year wasn't a year that any of us want to repeat, but with regular testing we hope to move one step closer to reopening our doors and welcoming visitors back in 2021."
