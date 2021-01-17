'Highly respected' Staffordshire firefighter dies with Covid
A "highly respected" serving firefighter has died with coronavirus.
Alec Elwell, 48, a crew manager with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, died on Saturday after receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19.
The father-of-two transferred to the Staffordshire service from London Fire Brigade in October 2005.
He served at a number of stations across the county during his career, most recently at Hanley Fire Station, the service said.
Chief fire officer Becci Bryant said she was "devastated and shocked" at Mr Elwell's death.
"Alec will be greatly missed by his many friends across the service, especially those who were privileged to work directly alongside him," she said.
"Alec was popular, highly respected, and a dedicated firefighter, who was committed to making a difference to the communities he served."
The thoughts of everyone at the fire service were with Mr Elwell's partner and two children, she added.
