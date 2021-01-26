Tent with homeless woman inside set alight in Stoke-on-Trent
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a tent, which had a homeless woman inside, was set on fire.
The woman fortunately suffered no injuries during the incident in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire Police said.
The woman has been offered other accommodation and arrangements have been made for her support, police said.
Images of another male, also thought to be a teenager who police wish to speak to in connection with the incident, have been released.
The boy arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has since been released on bail.
The fire took place in Longton, on the evening of 29 December.
