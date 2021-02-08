'Compassionate' porter dies from Covid at hospital where he worked
- Published
A "caring and compassionate" porter has died from Covid-19 at the hospital where he worked.
John Jackson, 52, worked in theatres at Royal Stoke University Hospital, the trust said.
The Trent Vale resident, known as Adam to friends and family, was employed by Sodexo, which supplies portering and cleaning services to the hospital.
Mr Jackson was "a loving and kind brother and a true gentleman", his sister, Louise Grice, said.
Ms Grice added her brother, who died on Sunday, had "a passion for heavy metal music and vintage films".
Tracy Bullock, chief executive of University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, said he would be "sadly missed by all his colleagues".
Sodexo logistics and waste manager Louise Durose said Mr Jackson was "a gentle-natured man who took great pride in making people's most difficult times a little bit easier".
She added: "He was a popular and well respected member of our team and known throughout the hospital as a caring and compassionate porter."
