Jamie Cox jailed for assault on child in south Staffordshire
- Published
A man who seriously assaulted a young child, leaving them with head and facial injuries, has been jailed.
The child was discovered with "significant bruising and swelling" after officers were called to a property in south Staffordshire last February, police said.
Jamie Cox admitted a charge of assault and wilful abandonment of a young child.
The child had "some of the worst facial injuries I have seen", said an officer.
They were taken to New Cross Hospital, in Wolverhampton, for treatment after the attack on 10 February 2020, said Staffordshire Police.
"Thankfully, the child has recovered from the injuries," said Det Sgt Shelley Burns, of the force.
"As a child protection officer with over 10 years' experience, the child had some of the worst facial injuries I have seen," she said.
Cox was arrested two days after the assault in south Staffordshire, police said.
The 33-year-old, of Florence Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2020 and was sentenced to three years in jail at Staffordshire Crown Court on Wednesday.
