Murder arrests over Stoke-on-Trent 'unexplained death'
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the "unexplained death" of a man at a house, police have said.
Staffordshire Police were called to a property on Lime Street in Stoke-on-Trent at about 21:30 GMT on Saturday after the man in his 30s died.
A force spokesman said the man's next of kin had been informed but formal identification had not taken place.
Three men, aged 32, 35 and 42, and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested.
