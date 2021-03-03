Murder arrest after woman's body found in Burton-upon-Trent
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at an address in Burton-upon-Trent.
Emergency services were called to Somerset Road in the town on Tuesday afternoon.
Staffordshire Police said the circumstances around the woman's death remain unclear and the 39-year-old man is in custody for questioning.
It added that, due to earlier police contact with the victim, the case has been referred to the police watchdog.
Staffordshire Police said involving the Independent Office for Police Conduct in such cases was "routine".
The force has not yet released any details about the victim, but said officers remain at the property while investigations continue.
