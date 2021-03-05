Woman found dead at Burton-upon-Trent property named
A woman who was found dead has been named by police.
Kelly Webber, 41, from Burton-upon-Trent, was discovered at a property in Somerset Road in the town on Tuesday.
A 39-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both from Burton, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been bailed while inquiries continue.
The results of a post-mortem examination on Thursday were inconclusive and further tests will take place.
Detectives were working to understand the circumstances around the death, the Staffordshire force said.
It stated: "We would kindly ask that people locally do not speculate as to the identity of those involved or the circumstances as we continue to investigate."
Ms Webber's family had requested privacy and did not wish to comment further, the force said.
It added due to earlier police contact with the victim, the case had been referred to the police watchdog.
Staffordshire Police said involving the Independent Office for Police Conduct in such cases was "routine".
