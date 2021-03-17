JCB recruitment drive as 'demand continues to soar'
JCB has launched "a fresh recruitment drive" to employ 450 agency shop floor staff at its factories in Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham.
Last month, the Uttoxeter-based digger maker announced it was hiring more than 400 agency employees and giving permanent contracts to 300 existing staff members.
The 450 jobs reported on Wednesday are on top of those previously announced.
"Demand for construction equipment continues to soar," the company said.
An additional 400 agency shop floor employees with more than a year's service will also receive permanent contracts later this year.
"The rebound following the Covid-19 pandemic continues to gather pace and even in the space of a month since we started recruiting, we now need a further 450 shop floor employees," chief operating officer Mark Turner said.
In May, JCB said up to 950 staff jobs were at risk, but has since said fewer than expected posts were made redundant.
Production was halted as orders "disappeared overnight" in March last year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Turner added: "The creation of a total of 850 jobs this year is very good news for our business and for the areas where we operate."
