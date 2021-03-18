Children can keep dead mother's Staffordshire home after U-turn
The children of a woman who died from Covid-19 have won a battle to stay in their home after a U-turn by their housing association.
Kyra King, 48, from Cannock, Staffordshire, died in hospital in February.
Her grown-up daughter has been trying to take over the tenancy of the home for their younger siblings.
Sanctuary Housing had turned them down but changed their mind after a successful campaign by the family.
Mrs King, a grandmother, had rented her home for 16 years and has five children with the youngest aged 10.
When she died from coronavirus, the housing association rejected an application from her eldest daughter Courtney Johnson, 23, to take over the tenancy.
A petition supporting the family's appeal against the decision drew almost 28,000 signatures.
Cannock Chase councillor Gordon Alcott said the community has always been close: "When you get occasions like this happening, they always cling together and fight as one."
The family's case featured in the press and the family were then contacted by Sanctuary Housing to say it had changed their decision, using "compassionate discretion" to allow the siblings to keep their home.
Mrs Johnson said the association told her they were "in awe" of her and was delighted her family would be able to stay in her mother's home.
"Obviously our lives will never be the same without our mum and we have just got to learn to live with this, but living in her home will make this so much easier," she said.
