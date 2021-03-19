Health screening call over Silverdale landfill tip smell
Residents suffering from the effects of a "horrendous" smell emanating from a landfill site should have regular health screenings, a council says.
Up to 2,000 complaints were lodged over one weekend last month about Walleys Quarry, in Silverdale, Staffordshire.
GP Paul Scott said he was treating "multiple" people on a daily basis with nasal and eye irritations as well as mental health stress.
Owner Red Industries said it had already voluntarily stopped operations.
At a Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council meeting on Thursday, officials approved a motion for the chief executive to write to Public Health England (PHE) and North Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) calling for health screening for people concerned.
They also requested an independent investigation into the regulatory performance of the Environment Agency in its handling of the permit given to Red Industries.
'Not owning this'
Dave Jones, Labour councillor for Silverdale, said councillors had been repeatedly told by PHE there was no evidence to suggest the odours were having an effect on health.
The meeting heard eight schools, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Keele University and Aspire Housing had complained.
Deliveries have been temporarily stopped but Dr Scott, who works in Silverdale, said he was "incredulous" listening to councillors at the meeting.
"They were unanimous in their sentiments and thoughts and experiences and it does seem crazy that the Environment Agency [is] not owning this, not properly, considering the sheer strength of the effect on a large population," he said.
The Environment Agency said it had conducted five site visits, 21 amenity assessments and one audit of the site this year which was "considerably more scrutiny than many other sites across the country".
A spokesman said it understood concerns but closing the site would not resolve the issues as landfill gas was created as waste decomposes over a number of years after it has been buried.
Red Industries said the gas extraction system was fully operational and it was accelerating an extensive capping programme. Once completed, more than half the worked area will be covered, it added.
The CCG said it continued to work with local clinicians, the council and PHE.
The BBC has also contacted PHE for a response.
