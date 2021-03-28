Bird flu case detected on Staffordshire farm
- Published
A case of avian influenza has been found in Staffordshire, it has emerged.
The disease was confirmed in broiler chickens at a commercial premises near Uttoxeter.
Keepers of poultry and captive birds in the area have been advised to be vigilant and keep their animals housed.
Defra said all poultry at the site would "be humanely culled".
Staffordshire County Council is working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency and the Staffordshire Civil Contingencies Unit.
Stephanie Young, the council's trading standards manager, said: "Anyone with poultry in Staffordshire should be vigilant and look out for signs of avian influenza and maintain biosecurity measures.
"If anyone has any concerns or needs further information, they should contact us straight away."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk