'Baz' Bailey inquest: 'Unclear' if campaigner wanted to die
A coroner has concluded it is unclear whether a fitness trainer and anti-drugs campaigner intended to take his own life.
Jonathan Bailey - known as Baz - was found dead in his flat in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, in July.
The 50-year-old had a long history of psychiatric conditions, an inquest in Stoke-on-Trent heard.
Senior coroner Andrew Barkley recorded a narrative verdict.
Baz Bailey, an ex boxer, helped former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall train and friends said he was well-known and well-liked in the area.
He campaigned against knife and drug crime, including setting up a support group to help people addicted to the illegal synthetic drug monkey dust.
Lucy Bailey said her father was always thinking of others, despite his own problems.
'Still a problem'
She said he put himself in danger several times to raise awareness of the dangers of drug use.
"It [monkey dust] is a real problem and it still is a real problem and unfortunately now we have got to deal with it ourselves because my dad is not here," she said.
The day before he died, friends had unsuccessfully tried to get him sectioned.
Stefan Hanks said he took Mr Bailey to the Harplands mental health facility after he made several attempts on his life that week.
But the inquest heard he was told to take him to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for blood tests.
The coroner heard from Dawn Burston, a matron at Harplands Hospital, who said Mr Bailey was given a full mental health assessment at the hospital.
She said he was told he would benefit from being admitted to Harplands, but declined three times to stay.
Ms Burston said he was deemed to be of sound mind and could not be detained against his will.
On 11 July, Staffordshire Police received several calls from people who said Mr Bailey was using a live stream on Facebook and had said he was going to kill himself.
'No note'
When officers and friends arrived minutes later, they found him and, despite paramedics giving him CPR, he was confirmed dead 20 minutes later.
PC Nathaniel Spruce said there were no signs of a note, adding the death was deemed non-suspicious.
Mr Bailey had wide-ranging mental health issues and had been diagnosed with a personality disorder, the coroner's court heard.
He also had a history of taking drugs, including diazepam, and had evidence of self-harm.
However, his uncle Andrew Frank told the coroner his family did not believe this was a suicide attempt as the door had been left unlocked and previous attempts were described as cries for help.
In a previous statement, Facebook said a live stream was deleted very soon after being posted and another update was deleted at the family's request.
