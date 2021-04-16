Man given hospital order over 'brutal' Knypersley killing
- Published
A builder who fled to Sweden after the "brutal" killing of a woman has been given an indefinite hospital order.
Ann Wendy Morse, 71, known as Wendy, was found dead at her home on Tunstall Road, Knypersley, Staffordshire, on 22 March 2020.
Kenneth McDermid, 43, who had been carrying out improvement works at the house, had admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
He was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.
The court heard Ms Morse had been struck over the head 12 times with a heavy object after she had lost the ability to move during the attack on 19 March.
McDermid, the court was told, had wrapped his victim's body in plastic, cleaned his clothes in her downstairs bathroom, and escaped the scene, before he "fled" to his brother's home in Sweden.
He was later arrested and extradited to the UK on May 19.
Doctors said he was "severely mentally disordered" at the time of Ms Morse's death - believing that he had "special powers" and was being "followed by 400,000 people".
He will remain in Ashcroft Hospital in Birmingham until doctors deem him fit to release.
Judge Kristina Montgomery QC said the manner in which McDermid, from Sneyd Green, killed Ms Morse was "particularly brutal".
"You attacked her with such ferocity that you caused multiple injuries to her - some of which were inflicted after she had lost the ability to move, or even consciousness," she added.
In a statement, released by Staffordshire Police, Ms Morse's son and daughter said she was a "truly unique and irreplaceable woman".
"Fortunately, we are left with happy memories of how mum influenced all of our lives," they said.
"We hope her death will lead to improvements in mental and social care."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk