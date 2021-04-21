Woman who stole £175k from Stoke-on-Trent firm is jailed
A woman who stole £175,000 from her employers and used it to "live the high life" has been jailed.
Susan Bailey, 66, a financial administrator for Palfreyman Power Limited in Stoke-on-Trent, also gave herself a £33,000 pay rise unbeknown to her boss, police said.
Among other things, she spent the money on long-haul holidays and funded her niece's £60,000 wedding.
She was jailed for 40 months at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Wednesday.
Bailey, of Hulme, Lane, Stoke-on-Trent had worked as a financial administrator for the firm since 2001, Staffordshire Police said.
Between 2014 and 2016, the force said she set up "a fictitious company which she used to move the large funds around".
The money was used to pay for Stoke City Football Club corporate hospitality packages, as well as home improvements, an extension, a hot tub, and a landscaped garden, police said.
It was discovered she withdrew "vast sums" and officers said she tried to disguise this by "fabricating payments to staff, wages, suppliers, bills, hospitality", inventing "a fictitious company to hide her dishonesty".
The force said Bailey argued she moved money around "to help the business as it was in 'financial trouble'."
She previously pleaded guilty to 11 charges of fraud by abuse of position.
Det Con Gary Cliffe, from Staffordshire Police, said the deceit and dishonesty from Bailey and how she abused her position was "immense".
"Bailey's responsibility was to safeguard the financial interests of the company and not act against it," he added.
"She took a huge sum of money from a company that trusted her and employed her and used it to live the high life."
