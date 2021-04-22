Brinsford YOI: Inmate sentenced for one-punch prison killing
A prisoner who killed a man with one punch at a young offenders institution has had his jail term extended.
Abdi Rehman Esa, 21, of Brinsford YOI, in Featherstone, Staffordshire, attacked John Smith at the prison in December.
The 26-year-old, who was a fellow prisoner, suffered "catastrophic" injuries, police said.
Esa previously admitted manslaughter and was told he would serve an extra 27 months in prison.
Mr Smith's mother Yvonne Arbuckle, said: "The entire family are suffering because John is no longer with us and we cannot come to terms that we shall never see him again.
"John's siblings and I feel a part of us is now missing that he has been taken from us in these circumstances.
"It is as if a light has gone out in our hearts," she added.
Esa punched Mr Smith once in the side of his head in an unprovoked attack, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
The victim fell and hit his head against a door frame and the ground, breaking his jaw and causing severe brain injuries, they added.
He was taken to hospital and died the next day.
On top of his extra time in prison, Esa was given a further 10 months on extended licence at Stafford Crown Court.
Det Insp Alan Lyford, of Staffordshire Police, said it was "tragic" case.
Brinsford is a prison and young offenders institution for men aged 18 to 21.
