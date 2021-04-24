Motorcyclist killed in Blackbrook crash with lorry
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a lorry in Staffordshire.
Staffordshire Police were called to the A51 junction of Wharmadine Lane in Blackbrook, Newcastle-under-Lyme, following the collision shortly after 14:00 BST on Friday.
The man, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene "despite the efforts of paramedics and members of the public", the force said.
His family is now being supported by specially trained officers.
Anyone who saw a large goods vehicle or black Suzuki motorcycle in the area at the time of the crash are asked to contact police.
