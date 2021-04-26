Hundreds attend protest over smelly Silverdale landfill site
Hundreds of people have attended a protest over the smell coming from a landfill site.
Walleys Quarry in Silverdale, Staffordshire, has been the focus of community anger over many years.
On Monday, about 200 people took part in a protest calling for action over the smell coming from the site.
It comes after the Environment Agency (EA) said hydrogen sulphide levels recorded at the site exceeded World Health Organization guidelines.
Hydrogen sulphide is a poisonous, corrosive gas with an eggy smell.
Residents have said they are at "breaking point" and over 2,000 complaints were sent to the EA between 12-19 April.
On Monday, protestors made their way through Newcastle-under-Lyme, to the the head office of the site's owner, Red Industries, chanting "stop the stink".
Red Industries is currently capping part of the site, which, it said, should be completed by 30 April.
"We respect the community's right to take part in peaceful, lawful protest," it added.
The EA said it does not expect there to be any long-term health effects from the levels recorded in the air.
However, data has been sent to Public Health England (PHE) for their "independent assessment and scrutiny".
Air quality monitoring will continue at the site until 31 August.
In a report published on 23 April, the EA said: "We appreciate communities continue to be impacted by odour, and we remain committed to regulating Walleys Quarry landfill site.
"We recognise that many want to see faster action.
"Whilst we understand this and are setting the operator a challenging timetable we must also make sure there is enough time to do the work properly."
