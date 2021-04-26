Tamworth sex offender jailed for 29 years
A Staffordshire man who was convicted of multiple sex offences has been jailed for 29 years.
Leon Justin Pegg, 47, of Tamworth was found guilty of 24 sexual offences.
His sentence included an 11-year jail term for one count of rape and eight years each for two counts of attempted rape.
Pegg, who was also found guilty of making and distributing indecent photographs of a child, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.
The 47-year-old was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.
The defendant was convicted following an investigation by Staffordshire Police after allegations were made in 2018.
