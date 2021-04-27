Family criticise Staffordshire Police over deceased father's fraud
Relatives of a man who had more than £2,000 taken from his bank account days after he died with coronavirus have criticised the police investigation.
Eric Armitt, 79, died on 6 January and his family said they contacted police after finding out the money was withdrawn from a cash machine.
But relatives said Staffordshire Police had not obtained CCTV, spoken to his neighbours or care staff.
The force said it was speaking to the family and inquiries were continuing.
The daughter of Mr Armitt, from Alvanley Close, in Smallthorne, Stoke-on-Trent, said the family were desperate to find out who was responsible.
"I have been left to pay for the funeral, the whole thing has put my family in debt," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"My dad was vulnerable and someone has taken advantage of him. If anyone has any information, regardless of how small it is, please tell the police.
"I fear this is happening to other elderly people and it needs to be taken seriously."
'Difficult time'
Candi Chetwynd, Independent Ford Green and Smallthorne ward councillor, is supporting the family who first contacted the police on 26 January.
"I fear the pandemic has thrown the door open to all sorts of fraud, particularly where the vulnerable are concerned," she said.
"I am particularly concerned that this type of crime is not being investigated thoroughly enough, most likely due to years of austerity and police cuts.
"I have written to the police commander and the council to ask that more is done to help Eric's family find justice during this difficult time."
A spokesperson for the force said: "We were called by a member of the public believing that their recently deceased father had been the victim of fraud.
"We have been speaking to the daughter of the deceased regarding this matter and inquiries are continuing."
