Motorcyclist killed in Blackbrook crash was 'amazing son'
- Published
The family of a 21-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a lorry have paid tribute to him.
Thomas Lee Rhodes died at the scene of the crash in Blackbrook, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire on Friday.
"We lost the most amazing son, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, brother and best friend anyone could ever wish for," his family said.
"You were always there for anyone who needed you and were always there to put a smile on our faces," they added.
The crash happened at the A51 junction of Wharmadine Lane just after 14:00 BST.
Anyone who saw a large goods vehicle or black Suzuki motorcycle in the area at the time is asked to contact Staffordshire Police.
The family of Mr Rhodes, from Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, said he would be "dearly missed by many people, especially your family and close friends".
