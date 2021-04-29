Loggerheads mental health hospital rating suspended
A mental health hospital has had its inspection rating suspended following concerns about the quality of care, the BBC has learnt.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected Eldertree Lodge, near Loggerheads, Staffordshire, in March.
The BBC understands there have been concerns about the use of restraint.
Coveberry Ltd, the firm running Eldertree, said it was working closely with the CQC to address issues raised and was making improvements.
A memo by the company, seen by the BBC, said staff needed to make improvements "to ensure that we have a positive view of our patients".
It added if restraint was necessary it should be "only done as a last resort" and with appropriate techniques.
It said it was also trying to reduce the number of patients at Eldertree.
The CQC said the service's ratings were suspended until the publication of its report following the inspection.
Inspectors give ratings from outstanding to inadequate and gave Eldertree a "requires improvement" rating in March 2020 when it was run by a different provider.
The hospital is a secure unit for 41 patients with learning difficulties.
In its statement, Coveberry said it took over the facility in December and had started making improvements with more planned in future weeks.
Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Clinical Commissioning Groups said it was aware of concerns raised by the CQC.
It added it was working closely with Coveberry, the CQC and NHS England to put in place an improvement plan and added the wellbeing of patients was "being closely monitored".
