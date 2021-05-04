Ex-partner jailed for Burslem stab murder of new mother
A man who stabbed a new mother to death at her home has been jailed for life.
Lewis Crofts, 30, from Dorset, pleaded guilty last month to murdering Kimberley Deakin, 29, on Leigh Street, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent on 6 November.
Staffordshire Police said he had fled the scene in her car, but was arrested by police in Northamptonshire.
At Stafford Crown Court, Crofts, of Lytchett Drive, Broadstone, was told he must serve a minimum of 16 years and nine months in prison.
Staffordshire Police said a post-mortem examination found Ms Deakin died as a result of stab wounds after her former partner attacked her multiple times in the face, neck and chest.
Ms Deakin's family previously said she had "recently become an adoring mother to Ava".
Speaking after the sentencing on Tuesday, Ms Deakin's mother and her partner said: "The day my baby girl was taken away from us was the hardest thing that we have ever had to face.
"We all miss her terribly and I hope that the justice served today will help her rest in peace."
Det Insp Cheryl Hannan of the Staffordshire force said: "Crofts' actions took away Kimberley from a large, close, loving family and many friends.
"He has also taken away a doting mother from a young daughter," she added.
