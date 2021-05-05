Silverdale quarry: Matt Hancock's 'concerns' over smell
The Health Secretary has expressed "grave concerns" over the smell coming from a landfill site.
The community in Silverdale has long been campaigning for action over the stench coming from Walleys Quarry.
But Matt Hancock has written to the Environment Agency (EA) calling for it to use "the full range" of its powers to "urgently" resolve the problems at the landfill.
It comes after the Environment Agency (EA) said hydrogen sulphide levels recorded at the site had, at points, exceeded World Health Organization guidelines.
Hydrogen sulphide is a poisonous, corrosive gas with an eggy smell.
A recent report by Public Health England said although "any risk to long-term physical health is likely to be small...we cannot completely exclude a risk to health from pollutants in the area".
Neither quarry operator Red Industries or the Environment Agency have confirmed if the work to cover the site to lessen the fumes was completed or has been effective.
In his letter, Mr Hancock said has asked for an update on the capping works, which were required following enforcement action by the EA.
Current management of the site, he said, appears "woeful".
"I am sympathetic with the distress and disruption suffered by the local communities who are being adversely impacted by offensive odours coming from the site, especially the impacts on the community's overall health and wellbeing," he said.
Aaron Bell, MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme, said Mr Hancock recognises Walleys Quarry is "not just an environmental catastrophe" but also a "huge public health concern".
Last week, hundreds of people staged a protest against the management of the site, and thousands have complained over the smell.
The Environment Agency has been contacted for comment about the latest works at the landfill.
