Anas Chergat murder: Stoke-on-Trent man jailed
A second killer has been jailed for life for murdering a man in a row over a drug debt.
Anas Chergat, 26, died in Stoke-on-Trent in August 2019 after being stabbed in his legs.
Richard Street was a drug dealer and had been under pressure to pay back debts of about £5,000 before the murder, Staffordshire Police said.
The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, was found guilty of killing Mr Chergat in October at Stafford Crown Court.
His accomplice, Alan Martyn, 45, who stabbed their victim, was jailed for life in February after previously admitting murder.
Martyn, also of no fixed address, had supplied cannabis to Mr Chergat at his home in Sandon Street, Etruria, the day before the murder on 23 August 2019.
Police said Martyn went back later in the evening and they argued about a debt.
Street, who had already left the property, sent a string of threatening text messages, believed to be about the cannabis deal, to Martyn which put more pressure on him and he stabbed Mr Chergat, police said.
The pair were then seen on CCTV getting rid of mobile phones down a drain but detectives linked them to the scene through Martyn's DNA which he left on a charging cable.
Mr Chergat had moved to Stoke-on-Trent from Morocco via London and his father, Youssef, said he was "innocent".
He added he was grateful to people in Stoke-on-Trent for being witnesses and "they have helped to deliver justice".
Det Insp Alan Lyford said the murder of Anas Chergat had been a complex case and he hoped the sentences "brings some comfort to his family".
Street was told he would serve at least 22 years in jail while Martyn was jailed for at least 24 years and eight months.
Both men had also previously admitted supplying Class B drugs and were given nine month prison sentences to run concurrently to their life terms.
