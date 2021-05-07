BBC News

Conservative Ben Adams elected as Staffordshire PFCC

Published
image captionCounting for the vote took place in Burton Town Hall

The Conservative party has retained hold of Staffordshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) role.

Ben Adams was elected to the position with 136,024, votes, or 57% of votes cast.

He takes over from Matthew Ellis, who stood down after holding the role since its creation in 2012.

Mr Adams said he was "honoured" the people of the county had "put their faith" in him to ensure police and fire and rescue services kept them safe.

The commissioner is elected to oversee the work of the local police force and fire service.

Mr Adams has spent 15 years in politics as a district and county councillor in Lichfield and Tamworth and was twice a Conservative parliamentary candidate, for Stoke North and Kidsgrove.

image copyrightStaffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

"I can't wait to get started and ensure that local people's concerns and priorities are heard and acted upon," he said.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has helped and supported me and look forward to delivering on the trust that has been placed in me."

The second place candidate was Labour's Tony Kearon, who secured 67,050 votes, or 28%.

Also standing were Independent candidate Deneice Florence-Jukes, Richard Whelan for the Liberal Democrat party and Michael Riley from Reform UK.

Turnout for the election across the whole of Staffordshire was 28%.

Elsewhere in the county, the Conservatives also won a seat in a Stoke-on-Trent City Council by-election, taking Moorcroft after former council and Labour group leader Mohammed Pervez stood down in May 2020.

The newly elected Tariq Mahmood said his priority would be fixing roads in the ward.

