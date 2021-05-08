Tory takeover of Cannock 'fantastic' says new leader
- Published
The Conservative party has taken control of Cannock Chase District Council for the first time.
Tories won 12 of the 13 seats up for contention, with the final seat, in Hednesford South, going to independent candidate Paul Woodhead.
Olivia Lyons, 29, the leader of Cannock Chase Conservative group, said it was a "fantastic" success.
The authority has had no overall control since 2019, when Labour lost the ruling majority.
Conservatives have never had majority leadership of the council, without a coalition, before, Ms Lyons said.
The Tories have 24 seats on the council.
"We have worked incredibly hard, we've knocked a lot of doors and we have engaged with a lot of residents," she said.
The former council leader, George Adamson, said he was "very disappointed" with the result.
Labour previously had a slim majority of three, and had been defending nine of the 13 seats up for grabs.
"I think we have been punished locally for the recent policies of the national party, while the Tories have undoubtedly benefitted from the successful [Covid-19] vaccine roll out," Mr Adamson said.
"There are some long-time councillors who have served their communities well who have lost their seats and I feel heartily sorry for them.
"We intend to regroup, the council has been Labour run for the last 10 year, I think we performed well during the pandemic... we will hold the new Conservative leadership to account and make sure they enact the promises they have made."
Elsewhere in Staffordshire, Conservatives strengthened their majority on Tamworth Borough Council.
Two seats were taken from Labour, and two from UKIP.
