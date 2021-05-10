Attempted murder arrest after man attacked in Cobridge
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack by men using weapons, police say.
The male victim is in a serious condition in hospital, after being attacked in the Church Terrace area of Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 23:00 BST on Sunday.
Staffordshire Police said a 35-year-old man from the city had been arrested and remained in custody.
The force said it had increased patrols in Cobridge on Monday morning.
