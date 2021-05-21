Silverdale stink: Environment Agency 'doing everything it can'
The Environment Agency (EA) has insisted it is working "as fast as possible" to solve odour problems from a landfill site in Staffordshire.
Newcastle-under-Lyme MP Aaron Bell has criticised the agency for being "repeatedly too slow to react" to pungent smells from Walleys Quarry.
The community in Silverdale has long been campaigning for action.
Clare Dinnis, EA area director for the West Midlands, said it was "utterly focused" on resolving issues.
The EA has said levels of hydrogen sulphide gas recorded at the site had, at points, exceeded World Health Organization guidelines.
Some in the community and medics say the odour, dubbed the Silverdale stink, has worsened people's illnesses.
Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council has written to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs asking for an independent investigation into the EA's handling of the situation.
And in a House of Commons debate on Wednesday, Conservative Mr Bell said it had been "behind the curve" in solving the problem.
Part of the site, operated by Red Industries, has been capped. But Ms Dinnis said the EA had issued further requirements on Walleys Quarry Ltd, with works to be completed by 1 June.
Subsequent tests will identify any further work needed, while the company has also been checking loads being brought on to site, she said, with six being turned away.
"It is important that we put the right actions in place and we need the evidence to tell us what the issues are and to be able to instruct the operator to take the right actions," she said.
"We have been working as fast as we can, we have got a dedicated team on this and whilst I absolutely understand it is frustrating for those living with this, I am confident that the team is doing everything they can."
