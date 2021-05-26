Randy Conteh: Stoke-on-Trent councillor faces rape charge
A Stoke-on-Trent city councillor has been charged with raping a girl.
Randy Conteh, who represents the Penkhull and Stoke ward, is accused of offences between 1995-97 with a girl aged under 16, Staffordshire Police said.
The 62-year-old has resigned as an independent councillor after 19 years at the authority.
He is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court on 18 June, police added.
As well as councillor, Mr Conteh was cabinet member for communities and safer cities until he resigned from the post in June 2020.
