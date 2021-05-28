Three deny charges in modern slavery case
Three people have pleaded not guilty to modern slavery charges.
Robert Zaludek and Katarina Zaludekova, both 32, were charged with three counts of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour.
The defendants and Helena Zaludekova, 50, are also charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to being exploited.
They also denied theft charges and will face trial with five others who face theft and money laundering charges.
The eight people were arrested following an investigation by Staffordshire Police and appeared at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday to deny all charges.
The force said Mr Zaludek and Ms Zaludekova, both of Garnet Street, Stoke-on-Trent, were each charged in March with five counts of theft.
Helena Zaludekova, of Cauldon Road, Stoke-on-Trent, faces two counts of theft.
A fourth man, Bartolomej Zaludek, 52, of Cauldon Road, Stoke-on-Trent, was charged with two counts of theft.
Emelia Simonokova, 23, of Victoria Road, Fenton, Rene Zaludek, 23, also of Victoria Road, Fenton, and Jan Pokuta, 32, of Harcourt Street, Shelton, were all charged with money laundering.
A 17-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent, who has not been identified because of his age was charged with theft.
