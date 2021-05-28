Teen sentenced for killing father-to-be Matthew Dale
A teenager has been sentenced to three years in a young offender's institution for killing a father-to-be.
Matthew Dale, 23, was found lying in a pool of blood on a pavement in Stoke-on-Trent last October after being stabbed. He died en route to hospital.
He had gone out with a friend and met up with the teenager, but ended up in a struggle and suffered a "catastrophic" stab wound, Staffordshire Police said.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, was convicted of manslaughter in April.
A jury at Stafford Crown Court cleared him of murder and being in possession of an offensive weapon.
Mr Dale, from Dresden, Stoke-on-Trent, suffered a 14cm (six inches) stab wound to his back on Lightwood Road in Longton.
He had other injuries, thought to be from when he fell after being stabbed, police said.
His mother, Mandy, has said the attack meant her son would never get to see his new baby, Kayden, who was born after his death.
