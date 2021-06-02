Covid: Indian variant spike in Leek sees 1,000 self-isolating
Almost 1,000 pupils and staff are self-isolating after 28 people with links to two schools and a college tested positive for coronavirus.
Health chiefs in Staffordshire said the cases found were suspected to be the Indian variant.
The 28 people have links to Westwood College, St Edward's Middle School and Leek High School, the council said.
Households with links to the schools are being urged to get a rapid PCR coronavirus test.
Staffordshire County Council and Public Health England said the tests would then be sent for genotyping.
Dr Richard Harling, the council's director for health, said: "Over the bank holiday weekend we saw a sharp surge in the number of positive cases identified in pupils and staff at schools in Leek with some transmission to other family members.
"We want to identify any further cases as quickly as possible and contain this outbreak."
He said extra local testing arrangements would be finalised later.
The county council said staff and customers who visited the following venues on the specified dates are also being urged to get tested, as the positive cases may have visited the venues while infectious:
- The Three Horseshoes Country Inn & Spa, Buxton Road, Blackshaw Moor ST13 8TW between 24 and 26 May
- The Black Lion, 12 Hollow Lane Cheddleton, ST13 7HP between 22 and 23 May
