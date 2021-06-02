Man's body found in Silverdale Country Park lake after search
The body of a man has been found in a country park lake by search teams.
Staffordshire Police said the man, in his 50s, was believed to have got into difficulties in the water at Silverdale Country Park, Newcastle-under-Lyme, at about 14:00 BST on Wednesday.
Police divers arrived just before 20:00, and the body was discovered at about 21:00.
The man's family has been informed, although formal identification is yet to take place, the force said.
Fire crews from Newcastle, Hanley and Sandyford also attended alongside West Midlands Ambulance Service.
A report will now be prepared for HM Coroner, police added.
