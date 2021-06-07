Leek over 18s offered vaccine amid India variant surge

Vaccines for 18+ in Leek



A pop-up vaccination clinic will run from 7-16 June for people who live or work in #Leek, aged 18+. Daytime and some evening and weekend appointments will be available to book at Leek Moorlands Hospital (Sadler Ward).



More info: https://t.co/LOGybLn34H pic.twitter.com/qTHF1SlAMy