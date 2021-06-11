Four convicted of sexually exploiting two 13-year-old girls
- Published
Two men and two 17-year-olds have been found guilty of sexually exploiting two 13-year-old girls.
David Korosi, 26, and Adrian Demeter, 20, both from Burton-upon-Trent and the two teenagers were convicted after a six-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.
Staffordshire Police said the offences took place in the town between February 2018 and July 2019.
Afterwards, Det Sgt Julie Pointon praised the girls' "incredible bravery in coming forward".
The four were arrested in December 2019 following an investigation by Staffordshire Police's Child Protection and Exploitation Team.
David Korosi, 26, of Byrkley Street, Burton, was found guilty of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and two counts of sexual assault on a female.
Adrian Demeter, 20, of Princess Street, Burton, was found guilty of sexual assault on a female.
A 17-year-old, from Burton, who cannot be identified because of his age, was found guilty of three counts of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15, one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual activity with a child and one count of child abduction.
The other 17-year-old boy, also from Burton, was found guilty of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and sexual assault on a female.
All four are due to be sentenced at the same court in the new year.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk