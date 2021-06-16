Eldertree Lodge: Troubled Staffordshire mental health unit forced to close
By Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
- Published
A troubled mental health unit in special measures and subject to a police investigation said it has been forced to close.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) put Eldertree Lodge in Staffordshire in special measures after ruling it unsafe during an inspection.
The unit said it received a variation of registration notice, meaning changes to the care it can legally provide.
It means 41 patients will have to find new accommodation by 17 July.
In April, the high dependency clinic had its rating suspended over concerns about the quality of care around the use of restraint.
The CQC had reported "inappropriate patient handling techniques, poor staff behaviour, unsafe staffing levels and a lack of visible leadership" following its inspection the month before.
It said wards were not safe and clean, bathrooms had visible mould and hazardous materials were left in unlocked areas and banned the unit from admitting any new patients without its approval.
The force said its adult safeguarding exploitation team was working with the CQC and reviewing CCTV but that it had found no current criminal matters so far.
Owner Coveberry Ltd said in a statement that while it was "confident improvements were being made" it does not believe it has enough time to implement them "to the satisfaction of the regulator".
It is now working to ensure a safe transfer of care for its patients by the time it closes next month.
Ray Salmon, the West Midlands organiser for the Unison union, said the unit's 200 staff were "very angry".
"They've worked all through Covid, all through lockdown, done everything that's been asked of them and now they're at risk of losing their jobs," he said.
"It's a complete and utter disgrace."
The CQC said it was unable to comment on enforcement proceedings while Eldertree Lodge still has the option to appeal.
