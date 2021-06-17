Gavin Brown admits murdering Craig Robins in Hednesford
A serving prisoner has admitted murdering a disabled man who died 13 years after being stabbed and assaulted in his car.
Craig Robins was 27 when he was attacked in 2006 in Hednesford, Staffordshire, and died in 2019.
Gavin Brown, 36, of HMP Lancaster Farm, pleaded guilty to his murder at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.
James Milligan, 41, from Cannock and Bernie Smith, 30, from Hednesford both denied his manslaughter.
They will stand trial on 13 September.
Kyle Smith, 32, of Rowley Close, Hednesford, is yet to enter a plea and will reappear at the same court on 9 July. He was released on conditional bail.
Mr Milligan, of Canford Place, and Bernie Smith, also of Rowley Close, were also released on conditional bail.
