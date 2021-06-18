Teen who hid from police in loft jailed for Chesterton murder
A 17-year-old boy has been jailed for murder after he inflicted fatal injuries on a man in a street attack.
Jack Sumner, 22, died four months after he was struck with a weapon in Staffordshire on 25 June 2020.
Police said the boy fled the scene on Victoria Street, in Chesterton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, and was later found hiding in a loft by armed police.
The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, was jailed for 10-and-a-half years at Stafford Crown Court.
Mr Sumner, who was from Newcastle-under-Lyme, suffered a fractured skull and lacerations and died from his injuries in hospital on 14 October.
Witnesses described the weapon in the attack as looking like a sword or a metal bar.
The boy was initially arrested on suspicion of wounding but was charged with murder after Mr Sumner's death, which he admitted in May.
