'Always smiling' girl killed in Stoke-on-Trent crash named
- Published
The family of a six-year-old who died when she was hit by a car have paid tribute to their "beautiful... always smiling" girl.
Sharlotte Naglis and her father were struck while walking in Endon Road, Norton Green, Stoke-on-Trent, at 19:15 BST on Saturday.
The father was treated at the scene and the 44-year-old car driver was in hospital, police said.
The family said Sharlotte was "loved by everyone that met her".
Police said they urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage or who witnessed the collision or saw a blue Skoda in the area to get in touch.
Sharlotte was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of passers-by, the Staffordshire force said.
In a statement from the family, they said she was "so beautiful, full of life, always smiling, sassy, so brave and happy".
They added: "Sharlotte just started her gymnastics classes which she loved and was shining so bright in. She was loved by everyone that met her, so caring and loving.
"Every night since she was born she would never sleep without holding her mum's hand. There will never be another child like her for anyone who met her.
"She was taken so early from us and will never be forgotten."
Her family had "requested their privacy is respected", the force stated.
Sharlotte and her father were hit while near the junction with Trentside Road.
Sgt Rich Moors, of the Staffordshire and West Midlands serious collision investigations unit, said it was continuing to understand fully what happened.
He added: "Again, we'd kindly urge people not to speculate as to the circumstances.
"Sharlotte's family are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them all at this time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk