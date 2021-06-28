Morrisons and M&S store windows smashed in Stone
- Published
About 50 windows have been smashed in three attacks in a town centre.
Two supermarkets and a leisure centre in Stone, Staffordshire, were targeted between Friday and the early hours of Sunday.
It is believed an automatic-type catapult or air rifle was used, and ball bearings were recovered from the scenes, police said.
Damage at the Morrisons store on Mill Street has been estimated at about £20,000.
Officers were first called shortly after 02:30 BST on Friday and found significant damage to nine large windows at the store.
Police were called again at 07:00 on Sunday to the town's leisure centre where a total of 25 windows were damaged.
About 15 glass panels were also smashed at the nearby Marks and Spencer store, said Staffordshire Police.
It is believed the last two attacks took place between 03:00 and 03:15 BST on Sunday, the force said.
Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage and ball bearings from the scenes are being forensically examined.
The force said it was keen so speak to two women who were seen walking across the bridge on Stafford Road in the early hours of Sunday and may have encountered the suspects.
Any friends or relatives of anyone who has an interest in, or owns a catapult or other device capable of causing this type of damage, are also being urged to contact police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk