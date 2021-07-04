Man arrested after dozens of windows smashed in Stone
A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after about 50 windows were smashed.
Two supermarkets and a leisure centre in Stone, Staffordshire, were targeted between 25 and 27 June.
The 27-year-old is being held in connection with a series of criminal damage incidents and other offences in the town, Staffordshire Police said.
He remains in police custody and will shortly be recalled to prison, the force added.
At the time, police said damage estimated at £20,000 had been caused to nine large windows at the Morrisons store on Mill Street.
While 25 windows were damaged at the town's leisure centre and 15 glass panels were also smashed at the nearby Marks and Spencer store.
Ch Insp Giles Parsons said: "We are committed to taking positive action to protect the community of Stone and prevent incidents that impact local residents and businesses."
Inquiries are ongoing, the force said, and urged anyone with information to come forward.
